New grant brings free Wi-Fi to downtown Lexington

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — It just got a lot easier for people living in Lexington to stay connected.

The city now has a Wi-Fi grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, along with financial support from the Southwest Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

“This is a Wi-Fi grant that will encompass all of Main Street from the museum all the way to the Civic Center,” said Cody Wood with Lexington Utilities.

Wood says the Wi-Fi will be free to the public and will help with local businesses.

“The grant is designed to help us expand our workforce and help us with workforce training needs,” Wood said.

Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs said the Wi-Fi access will serve as a foundation for expanding internet access to other areas of Henderson County.

“We’re hoping that this grant will help us with tourism enhancement along with music pathways, and help out with the Princess Theatre,” Wood said.

Wood says the grant will be beneficial since the Lexington community is lacking broadband access.

Wood says Lexington is also receiving computers that will go in the Civic Center to help with workforce initiatives.