JMCSS School Board member meets voters after recall petition

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson-Madison County School Board member says she feels attacked after a petition to recall her from the board.

Doris Black was at North Side High School Tuesday morning, speaking to residents about her work as a school board member.

Black says she feels she has always had open communication with her constituents, and with current superintendent Dr. Eric Jones.

She says her talks with residents are meant to “save her reputation.”

“I’m out here just to save my name, my goodwill, and my integrity. I have nobody in the school system that I’m working for except for the schools and the community,” Black said.

A petition to recall Black has not been formally filed with the Madison County Election Commission.