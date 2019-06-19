‘Keep My Hood Good’ helps local youth learn life skills while gardening

NORTH JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization is working to keep Jackson beautiful.



Wednesday afternoon, young people from across the Hub City met at ‘The Farm’ at the Casey Jones Village to adopt a field.

The group planted sunflowers and will be maintaining them for the rest of the growing season. The organizers of this event say the day is about much more than just planting flowers.

“I’m hoping to teach them some practical skills for planting gardens at home and then also, you know, responsibility it takes a lot to keep up and maintain gardens and plants in general,” said Celeste Scott, Madison County U-T Extension Agent.

Organizers says the kids also learn work ethic, team building, and communication skills.