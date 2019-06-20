Miss Tennessee Volunteer starts second night of preliminaries

JACKSON, Tenn. — It is the second round of competition as 36 contestants hit the stage. They are all competing for the title of Miss Tennessee Volunteer.

Their supporters showed up in high numbers.



Amy Bartley is the mother of Miss Historic Jonesborough Annie Malcolm.

“She should win because she’s an absolute sweetheart,” Bartley said. “She’s hardworking and she put herself through school.”

Thursday night, the contestants rotated between the three categories of evening wear, swimsuit, and talent.

“She’s beautiful and she’s nice and she has a nice heart,” said Katie Bateman, supporter of Miss Austin Peay, Allie Privitt. “She used to dance with me, and I think her talent should win.”

Pageant fathers are also showing their support this year, including Keith Arnold, father of Miss Scenic City.

“She’s worked real hard for many years. She’s worked to try to get to this pageant and she’s finally made it,”Arnold said. “She did really good last night. We hope the judges give her good scores.”

Regardless, Arnold says his daughter is always number one in his eyes.

“Words can’t express how proud I am of her. A daddy’s always proud of his daughters,” he said.

For the second round of preliminary competitions, the talent winner was Miss Rhythm and Blues DeLaney Timberman. The winner of the fitness and swimsuit is Miss McNairy County Kara Smith.

The overall winner of the 2019 Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant will be crowned Saturday, June 22nd.