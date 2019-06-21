Miss TN Volunteer concludes night three of preliminaries

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — “She wants it bad enough to go to the gym 5 to 6 times a week,” said Freda Morgan, “that’s something… that’s something for her.”

Morgan is the mother of Miss Carter County Alley Morgan.

She says her daughter has the discipline and determination to be the next Miss Tennessee Volunteer.

“She’s worked hard, she wants this job. She’ll be good at it. She’s got a good heart, she’s compassionate,” said Morgan, “yeah, she’ll be really good for the job.”

Alley is just one of the 36 contestants vying for the title.

Jessi Cooper is a supporter of Miss Madison County and Miss Jackson.

“We are really hoping that they get top 15 but I’d love my girls to get queen,”said Cooper.

Cooper’s daughter, Lynnleigh, is also dreaming to make it to the stage one day.

“I think that she is going to be the future Miss TN Volunteer,” said Cooper, “she has worked hard. This is our first year in pageants and hopefully it will be a life long thing.”

For the final round of preliminary competitions the talent winner is Miss Lane College Shannel Defoe and the fitness and swimsuit winner is Miss Middle Tennessee Valley Elise Stein.

The overall winner of this year’s Miss Tennessee Volunteer pageant will be crowned Saturday.