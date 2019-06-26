Annual concert helps raise money for young people with Down Syndrome

JACKSON, Tenn.– “Music therapy is the most important thing that can benefit everyone. No matter who you are, no matter what your dealing with in your life. I think that music brings out the best in all of us,” said music artist Lauren Pritchard.

Wednesday night, local artists helped raise money in the annual ‘Country Music Lends Down a Hand’ concert.

All proceeds benefit the Down Syndrome Association of West Tennessee.

“It’s great to see so many faces because so many people in our community are touched by their lives, and they have a family member that struggles with Down Syndrome or special needs of some kind,” said Kimberlie Helton from the Kimberlie Helton band.

Hope Graves started this concert 7 years ago to help children she says are often overlooked.

“I feel a need to help out special needs children and young adults because so many times they’re not recognized in society,” said Graves.

The concert also helps send the recipients to camp ‘Imaginarium,’ a two week summer camp for individuals ages 5 to 22 with Down Syndrome.

“Many of these campers come from a long way,” said Debbie Riffle with the Down Syndrome Association of West Tennessee, “and this is what they look forward to all year long.”