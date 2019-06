HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The body of a woman reported missing Sunday has been found in Haywood County.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Kimberly Ann Warren was found dead Tuesday around 5 p.m. in a remote area of the woods near her home.

Warren was reported missing Sunday after she had not contacted family or been since June 20.

Her cause of death is still under investigation.