Jackson’s City Council Agenda Review Committee prepares for July meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. –Thursday night, Jackson’s city council agenda review committee met to discuss next Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“We have several things that are on the horizon. We have to look at our capital budget which we don’t have right now. We have to look at refunding debt opportunities and then start preparing that year round process that I’ve been talking about the last 10 months,” said Mayor-Elect Scott Conger.

Conger adds that an important action on Tuesday’s agenda will be voting on a new budget committee.

“The council will approve the budget committee. I’m still working on finalizing the members for that,” said Conger, “then we will send that out to the council tomorrow for them to review then be ready for them to vote on that and approve the budget committee on Tuesday.”

Mayor-Elect Conger shares a few objectives to help keep a cost-effective city budget.

“We’re going to prioritize our spending, drive efficiency in everything that we’re doing, and utilize people with an objective viewpoint to do that.”

Next week the council will also be voting on a new vice mayor.

“So normally the outgoing vice mayor nominates the new vice mayor for the next year,” said Conger, “we won’t have that, so one of the council members will nominate another council member and they will vote on that for the vice mayor for the upcoming year.”

Mayor-elect Conger expresses his confidence in Jackson’s new leadership.

“I think it’s going to be an exciting time. We have four new council members that are getting sworn in with the other five. It will be their first day to serve on the council and serve the city of Jackson.”

The first city council meeting with the newly sworn members and the mayor will be next Tuesday.