The ‘King Beez’ headlines The Amp’s fourth music series concert

JACKSON, Tenn. — This year The Amp is offering the public 10 free shows in their summer music series, and people from all across West Tennessee are showing up.

“It’s an awesome thing. I’m having great fun with all my friends from Humboldt and Trenton, Tennessee. So I just want to say thanks to Jackson for putting this on. We love it,” said attendee Tommy Morton.

Friday night the band ‘King Beez’ headlined the main stage.

“I’m loving it. I’ve heard them before and they are wonderful,” said concert goer Debbie Vinson. “It’s just like stepping back in time. It’s wonderful.”

Organizers say this event is a way to connect Memphis’ Beale Street and Nashville’s Music Row.

“Our children can come, they can play. Mine have been running up and down the hill. So its just a great family event,” said attendee Teresa Campbell.

The next concert will be held on Friday July 12, with Will Davenport performing.