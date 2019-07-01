Animal rescue organization shares pet firework safety tips

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the Fourth of July in just a few days, it’s important to practice pet safety with your furry friends.

Pets are often driven to run away when the sounds of fireworks ring out. Wendy Pickett, president of Saving the Animals Together, says although it’s a time of fun with fireworks, pets may not enjoy it so much.

Pickett says more pets go missing around the Fourth of July, and noisy fireworks are to blame.

If your pet is microchipped, you need to make sure that information is up to date.

“They need to make sure that the IDs on their dog are current with a phone number and address,” Pickett said. “Have a current photo at hand of their pet if it happens to run away or get lost.”

Pickett has some tips on how to keep your pet calm during fireworks.

“Anxious pets sometimes are afraid of loud noises or even the gun powder smell from fireworks,” Pickett said. “If they have a wrap that they wear like a thunder shirt or if they have prescribed medicine, make sure to give it to them before the fireworks are expected to start going off.”

Pickett says it’s also important to keep pets in a room where they feel comfortable and create distractions.

“Keep them calm. Use radios or TVs to kind of make a distraction,” Pickett said. “Things to chew on, toys, and don’t take your pets with you anywhere if they have anxiety because they are more likely to run.”

Pickett also says to keep your dog on a leash.

“That way they are constrained into that area and can’t bolt,” Pickett said. “Make sure their collars are on correctly and fit, and just be aware of what is going on in your neighborhood.”

Pickett says if your pet runs away, immediately report the pet missing. Do not wait for the pet to come home.