Madison County Fire Dept. hosts 2019’Firefighters Freedom Festival’

MADISON CO. Tenn. — Thursday evening families from across West Tennessee traveled to the Hub City for the Firefighters Freedom Festival.

“It’s a no brainer. This thing is free of charge. Bring the kids out, have a good time for the afternoon. You can’t find a better place to celebrate the Fourth of July other than right here,” said attendee Brian Latore.

At this year’s event there were games, rides, food trucks, and live music.

“My grand kids were so excited. They have been excited for the Fourth of July, so I thought this was perfect,” said Tawanna Coleman. Coleman says she also came out to support her daughter who is a local firefighter.

The Firefighters Freedom Festival allows the community to enjoy a spectacular fireworks show in a safe and controlled environment.

“You can’t pop fireworks within the city so this is a good time to get out with your family,”said Coleman. “Have a good time without worrying about anyone getting hurt.”

Many families say they are just happy to spend the day celebrating our nation’s freedom.

“We’re going to have a good time, enjoy the fireworks tonight,” said first-time attendee Jacob Reece. “Very blessed to be out here.”