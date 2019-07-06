Savannah celebrates 41st annual Bluegrass Festival

SAVANNAH, Tenn.– The city of Savannah heard sounds of the banjo and blues, drawing out many bluegrass fans to the farmers market to watch.

“It is our first time coming out here. It has been great, lots of great musicians, we’ve enjoyed ourselves!” concertgoer Alicia Cartwright said.

To volunteer, “they have us come every year for the last 15 years and provide the concession stand. It helps to support our ministry,” executive director of Adult and Teen Challenge Jim Forakis.

Many bluegrass bands took part in the two day event, and fans got a taste of everything during the live concerts.

“We’re going to do a combination. We’ll do 30 years of farming, the bicycle wreck. We’ll do old traditional ones. It’s bluegrass and old time country. We’ll throw a few originals in,” bass player of the Lisa Lambert Band Scott Nunley.

The Lisa Lambert Band was one of many acts at the festival, and they’ve performed at it for the last 10 years.

Besides the jam sessions, Lambert says her favorite part is catching up with everyone.

“You always get to see old friends you haven’t seen in a while, and you see a lot of new friends. I had several people run up to us. They haven’t seen us in a year. The dancers come up and they’re always excited to see us,” lead singer and songwriter Lisa Lambert said.

Fans not only listened to live music, they watched people dance for fun, and competitively.

Community members say they enjoyed their time at this year’s festival.