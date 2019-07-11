JMC School Board prepares for new school year

JACKSON, Tenn. –School starts back in less than a month and teachers in the Jackson-Madison County School System are looking to work with the school board for a successful year.

Janis Carrol is the incoming president of the Jackson-Madison County Education Association and says a few changes are needed.

“We have issues with teacher turnover and student behavior and we want to work with them to address that,” said Carrol.

This month is Ray Washington’s first school board meeting as interim superintendent.

He says meeting teacher needs will be a top priority.

“I feel good about where we are and addressing those concerns because those concerns are our concerns,” said Washington.

Washington adds that he will meet with Janis Carrol and the entire Jackson-Madison County Education Association body to talk solutions.

Thursday the school board also announced that they would be making some changes to their Loop Program, which allows high school seniors to gain real work experience.

“We have several partners; Stanley/Black and Decker, TBDN… this year we’re adding Delta Faucet and Blue Scope. On the culinary side, we have Old Country Store and Gourmet Your Way,” said Washington.

Officials with the school system say this year they plan to increase the number of students in the Loop Program from 25 to 50.

JMC students’ first day back at school will be Monday, August 5.