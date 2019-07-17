Organizations want answers after traffic stop leads to ICE arrests

JACKSON, Tenn. — Last week, several people were arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement here in the Hub City. Now two organizations are requesting more information regarding the ICE arrests.

On Friday, July 12, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office assisted Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the arrest of six people after a traffic stop. The Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition and the Southern Poverty Law Center are requesting more information.

“Initial reports suggest that those arrested were drivers and passengers of four different vehicles that were stopped under the pretense of minor traffic violations,” Lisa Sherman-Nikolaus said.

Sherman-Nikolaus is the policy director with the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition. She says the group is filing an open records request to learn more about the extent of the collaboration between the local sheriff’s office and ICE.

Representatives at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement say local law enforcement have no authority to arrest people based on immigration status.

“As far as we know, the sheriff’s officers didn’t charge the drivers with any crimes or bring them into local custody but instead called the ice agents to the scene,” Sherman-Nikolaus said.

According to a spokesperson with ICE, the agency was targeting a convicted criminal alien with an outstanding final order of removal. While locating him, they also encountered five other adults believed to be in the country illegally.

Deputy Mayor Tony White says Madison County received the request for documents on the investigation Tuesday. White says the county has not yet responded to the request.