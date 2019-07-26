Tax-free weekend kicks off in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — The tax-free weekend is kicking off with shoppers flying to the stores in search of bargains and to avoid paying sales tax.

Starting Friday, people across the state made their way to stores to save a little extra money.

But some stores says the crowds may not be as large as previous years.

“In the past years, it’s been extremely busy, and this year we found that our dot com and everything like that has picked up tremendously,” said Best Buy General Manager Robbie Rains.

As you head into the tax-free weekend, it is important to remember that not everything is tax-free.

General clothing, school supplies and art supplies that cost $100 or less per item are tax-free.

You can also buy electronics for tax-free such as computers and tablets that cost $1500 or less.

“Certain computers get $50, $150, $100 off,” Raines said.

The annual sales tax holiday began Friday at 12:01 a.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday night.

You can check out the full list of what is tax-free on the “Seen on 7” section of our website.