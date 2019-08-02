Annual tractor show returns in Union City

UNION CITY, Tenn. — A popular annual antique tractor show returns in Union City.

Tractors were on display at Discovery Park of America for the 2019 Antique Tractor Show.

Katie Jarvis, assistant marketing director for Discovery Park of America, says about 50 tractors were on display and expects more to arrive.

Jarvis says the show is free with park admission.

The show will continue until Saturday starting at 10 a.m. followed by a parade at 2 p.m.

Jarvis also says the show has had a great turnout.

“It’s been great for the 2019,” Jarvis said. “We started having tractors show up at 8 o’clock in the morning, and then they’ll just slowly continue today.”

At 12:45 p.m. guests are invited to listen in to a live recording of Discovery Park of America’s new podcast Reelfoot Forward: A West Tennessee Podcast.