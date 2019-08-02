Boy born without a voice receives groundbreaking surgery

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. — A child born with no voice will now be heard across the nation thanks to a medical team.

A picture’s worth a thousand words, but this picture is a shout of victory.

In February Dr. Jerome Thompson performed a historic procedure on two-year-old Cooper Kilburn at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Six months ago Cooper had never made a sound, not even a cry.

“An accident is what brought all of this about,” said Dr. Thompson, “Otherwise, when Cooper was born, he was going to die.”

When Cooper’s mother, Brooke Kilburn, was just 16 weeks pregnant, she was in a car accident.

That accident led her to an ultrasound that would change her life.

“At that ultrasound, Cooper’s parents and doctors discovered some interesting abnormalities where they couldn’t verify that there was an airway,” said Dr. Thompson.

“He’s taught us not to take each other for granted, as a good way to put it, and not to take life for granted,” Cooper’s father said.

Thompson said a team of medical professionals researched several laryngotracheal attempts for this scenario.

“They haven’t been successful because it’s not so easy,” explained Dr. Thompson.

The doctors involved say that it is critical for the medical field to be willing to do the thing that’s never been done.

Dr. Thompson says that Cooper will now be able to breathe, play sports and have a normal life.

“One day Cooper’s going to be telling this, and we’re not going to have to,” Cooper’s mother said. “We can just sit back and think how strong he is and how he gives so many people hope.”

Dr. Thompson says statistically this abnormality occurs in 1 in 50 million births.

Cooper’s medical team will be presenting his groundbreaking case at national meetings.