$500,000 housing grant awarded to Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. –Residents in one West Tennessee county may soon be getting extra help finishing up that home repair project. It’s all thanks to a state grant.

“There are folks that have to choose between, ‘do I repair my home?’ or you know ‘buy my medicine?’ or ‘do I get food?’ or ‘do I pay the electric bill?,'” said Eddie Bray, Mayor of Henderson County.

According to Bray, the county is being awarded a $500,000 grant from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency.

Bray says if you apply for the grant there will be an evaluation of your home.

“First you have to be a homeowner,” said Bray. “You have to own the home and you have to live in the home.”

Officials say people with disabilities and single parents will be considered a higher priority.

“All of my commissioners were in agreement that it was going to be something very beneficial to our folks here in Henderson County,” said Bray.

Mayor Bray explains that this grant is a result of teamwork and that it is an honor to provide this type of help to Henderson County residents.

“From the county and commission to the Southwest Community Development. They’re the ones who helped write the grant and they are the ones who will administer the grant.” said Bray.

Mayor Bray adds that there’s not a timetable yet for when residents can start applying for the grant.