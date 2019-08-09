Art exhibit raises awareness for gun violence

JACKSON, Tenn. –A national art gallery is making a stop in West Tennessee, with a message for all who encounter it.

Friday evening, “The Faces Not Forgotten” art exhibit opened at the new Hub Club in east Jackson.

The gallery of portraits honors children and young adults who are victims of gun violence nationwide.

“There are so many children who lose their lives to gun violence every year and actually eight children a day we lose to gun violence in this country,” said Christine Ilewski.

Ilewski is the founder of “The Faces Not Forgotten” exhibit and says the artists making this work give from their hearts and do these amazing portraits for families.

Quianna Jackson is a local artist who is contributing to the exhibit with her drawing of James Rivers.

Rivers, of Jackson, died in February after an accidental shooting.

“Some people can’t express the way they feel and I express my way through art and I see how that touches other people,” said Jackson.

“Her artwork is so beautiful she’s done a great job. It means the world to me,” said Rivers.

She says her son’s spirit will live on and help bring an end to gun violence.

“He’s making a move with his spirit throughout the country because it will go farther than Jackson,” said Rivers.

“As unfortunate, sad and traumatic as it is… if people can learn from these tragedies we can prevent future tragedies from happening, and I think that’s a good first step,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.

“The Faces Not Forgotten” exhibit is on display from now until August 24, at 201 Ash Street in east Jackson.

If you have a loved one who is a victim of gun violence, and want their portrait added to the “The Faces Not Forgotten” art exhibit you can click here.