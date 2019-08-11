Dangerous inmate Curtis Ray Watson captured

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. – The manhunt for Curtis Ray Watson has finally come to an end.

“It is a good day because Curtis Watson is in custody,” said Keli McAlister, PIO for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

A news conference was held Sunday afternoon following the capture of Watson.

On Sunday morning, the Tennessee Department of Correction shared a photo showing watson trespassing at a home in Henning.

Watson was seen dressed in camouflage bib overalls, a hat and carrying a camp backpack.

“We were awaken at about 3:30 this morning by the alarm on the ring doorbell. Seeing that someone was in our backyard. We pulled it up on the screens so that we could see it in the house and we looked out and there was this guy i the refrigerator. My wife could see his face and recognized his beard,” said Harvey Taylor Jr.

That’s when the family says they called 911.

“They got him and our community should be relieved that he is back in custody,” said Taylor Jr.

“Today Curtis Ray Watson went from being an escaped convict to being a criminal defendant facing charges of first degree murder, aggravated sexual battery, especially aggravated battery and escape. We are looking at whether or not we might apply the death penalty or seek the death penalty in this case,” said Mark Davidson, district attorney.

Investigators credit the public’s help and a credible sighting with leading them to the suspect’s hideout. The inmate, described as extremely dangerous, is accused of strangling TDOC administrator Debra Johnson on the morning of his escape.

“Our prayers are still with the family of Ms. Johnson. We now have to move on to that part of our next venture,” said Commissioner Jeff Long.