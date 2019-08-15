Curtis Watson appears in court for arraignment

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. –Wednesday afternoon, Curtis Watson made his first appearance at the Lauderdale County Justice Center for his arraignment.



Watson is accused of killing Tennessee Department of Correction administrator Debra Johnson on August 7, and spending five days on the run.

“I started in 1994 working for the D.A.’s office and I’ve never experienced a week like this,” said District Attorney Mark Davidson.

Watson was arrested Sunday morning after a resident in Henning saw Watson raiding his outdoor fridge.

“As of today, he will be back in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction,” Davidson said.”I’m confident that they are taking the necessary measures to keep him secure.”

While in court, the judge announced a mental evaluation request was made and that Watson will be evaluated by a mental health professional.

“There’s two tiers,” explained Assistant District Attorney Julie Pillow. “First of all, they determine competency and, second of all, they determine insanity.”

Watson is facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated sexual battery, especially aggravated burglary and felony escape.

“We hope we can present this case to the October grand jury here in Lauderdale County, and typically a decision on the filing of a notice to seek either death or life without parole,” Davidson said.

Watson is scheduled to return to court Wednesday September 25 at 1:30 p.m. for a preliminary hearing.