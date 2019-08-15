Madison Co. leaders discuss decision for new school land

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Local leaders are working to find land for a new school, but not everyone is on the same page.

Right now the school board is choosing between two properties, but county commissioners say one comes at a higher price.

Thursday afternoon Madison County commissioners met to prepare for next week’s agenda.

A major topic of discussion was whether a new K-8 school should be built on Ashport Road or Passmore lane.

“The only viable option to the committee at the time was the Ashport Road because the Passmore Lane costs a million dollars more,” said county commissioner Jeff Wall.

Friday afternoon the Jackson Madison County School Board is calling a special meeting to approve the studies of land for both properties.

“They’re just confirming our ability to order certain studies on each property to make sure we’re making the best decision,” said JMCSS superintendent Ray Washington.

Commissioners say these studies will come with a price tag.

“Would cost the county about an additional $130,000 in order to perform those tests,” Wall said.

“Whichever one we choose we’d have to do these studies anyways,” Washington said.

Leaders say in this decision making process, time is of the essence.

“It’s going to take 30 to 45 days to get those test results back, and at the same time we don’t have 30 to 45 days on the option itself to extend that,” Wall said.

The school board’s special-called meeting will be Friday at 2:30 p.m. at the Board of Education.