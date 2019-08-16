JMCSS School Board votes to cease research on properties for new K-8 school

JACKSON, Tenn. — A special-called meeting for the Jackson-Madison County School Board reveals frustration and broken trust with city leaders.

Friday afternoon the Jackson-Madison County School Board met to decide whether or not they would approve studies of land for properties on Passmore Lane and Ashport Road.

“My understanding is the county commission has already decided the property that they’re going to buy, which is Ashport from my understanding,” said board chair Kevin Alexander. “At least the financial management committee has.”

During the meeting, school board members shared their frustrations with the county financial management committee.

“Years from now that Pope property built out there on Ashport Road will be the biggest traffic jam we’ve ever had in my opinion and the opinion of others,” said board member Morris Merriweather.

“What has happened here is there has been a breakdown in communication; I also feel like there has been a breakdown of trust,” said board member Shannon Stewart.

The school board voted 7 to 1 to allow superintendent Ray Washington to cease their contract to do research on the properties and to pay the current cost they have incurred.

County commissioners will meet Monday.

They are expected to hear from Superintendent Ray Washington during that meeting.