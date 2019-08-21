Freed-Hardeman University kicks off 150th year of school

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Wednesday was the first day of class at Freed-Hardeman University.

The day also marked a big milestone.

“We’re celebrating the 150th anniversary today, but we’re going to celebrate all year long,” FHU President David Shannon said.

The school kicked off the year with the annual Tolling of the Bell ceremony.

Brad Bradshaw, this year’s Master of the Bell, is the great-grandson of N.B. Hardeman, one of the men Freed-Hardeman University is named after.

He had two simple requests for the students.

“Give any task your all, and secondly, to complete the task,” Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw’s son, Hardeman’s great-great-grandson, also participated in the ceremony.

Once the bell tolling was done, retired faculty and staff enjoyed a lunch at the academic resource center, then headed to the newly renovated N.B. Hardeman House.

The Hardeman House was built in 1915.

It was designed by the same architect who built the Chester County Court House and the Pink Palace in Memphis.

“It was also the first house in Henderson to have electricity,” Shannon said.

Bradshaw says he’s looking forward to this school year and what it has in store for everyone.

“I hope it’s the best year for the students,” he said.

In November, to continue celebrating the 150th year, the school will host a Founder’s Day and rededicate Old Main after its $5.7 million renovation.