New flag pole honors veterans in Lexington Cemetery

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — When a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars noticed the old African American section of the Lexington Cemetery did not have a flag pole for its veterans, the group took it upon themselves to fix that.

“We took it on as a project and, it worked out real good,” project coordinator David Jowers said.

Jowers says this is an important project to him because all American veterans should be remembered and honored.

“We take the flag pole on as a project as needed and as we get requests, and as finances and funds are available to us,” Jowers said.

Jowers says the American flag is important to American history and all of the soldiers who have served our country.

“As long as America is America, we’re going to always honor our flag, and I think, more so among veterans, it’s just a part of us,” Jowers said.

“This is done for our brothers that have fallen in battle and have passed on since they’ve come home,” Robbie Golf said. Golf is the post commander for the VFW Post #1294.

Members of the VFW say they will continue to show their respect and appreciation for their military family.

“Regardless of race, creed or color, the military people are all brothers,” Golf said.

Woodmen Life and the Veterans Honor Guard of Parkers Crossroads also contributed to the memorial project.