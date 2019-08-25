Pet of the Week: Amidala

Meet Amidala!

Amidala, the Star Wars puppy, is adorable and available for adoption!

She is five months old and ready to find her forever home.

Amidala has finished her vaccinations and has been spayed and microchipped.

She is kennel trained and is currently working on leash and potty training.

She is good with other dogs and children.

Amidala is on the conservative side and just likes to hang out with her human companions.

She will be happy to just sit and “bird watch” with you or nap while you read the latest mystery novel.

Amidala has a lot of love to give and deserves a lot of love in return.

If you would like to make Amidala as part of your family, contact Saving The Animals Together (STAT) at 731-313-7828, message them on Facebook, or fill out the adoption application on their website.

You can also contact STAT via social media:

Facebook: Saving the Animals Together

Twitter: STATdawgs

Instagram: savingtheanimalstogether