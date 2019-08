Week 1 Team of the Week: Haywood Tomcats

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — After their strong performance to open the season, the Team of the Week award goes to the Haywood Tomcats.

Haywood thrived on the defensive side of the ball, shutting down Class 5A powerhouse Henry County, 24-7. With the win, the Tomcats now sit at the number one ranking in all of Class 4A.

Their next contest will take place again in Brownsville for a battle with the North Side Indians this Friday night.