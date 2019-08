HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — An ammonia leak caused Humboldt factory workers to evacuate early Thursday morning.

According to the Bongards Creameries plant manager, the leak happened around 7 a.m. and started on the factory’s roof.

Crews were able to repair the leak and clear the area.

No injuries were reported.

The manager said there will be a meeting Thursday with all employees before work resumes.