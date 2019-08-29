Jackson leaders plan to decrease city’s debt

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson’s mayor and city council members discussed the plan for Hub City to get out of the red.

“You don’t want to take on debt to do the basic things you have to do year in and year out. You want to have a plan that your revenue funds that,” said Mayor Scott Conger.

On Thursday Jackson City Council members met to discuss next week’s agenda. At the top of new business, was a plan to address the city’s debt.

“If you look at the debt we’re looking at taking on this year, it’s about $1.8 million less than we have historically taken on in years past,” Conger shared.

“It’s just really disappointing that we’re in this position,” said city councilman Russ McKelvey.

The mayor says that right now the city is only borrowing money for necessities, but says there are plans in the future to stop adding to the debt.

“Our plan is to incrementally dial that back so that we can make sure that we are providing services and not incurring debt to do that,” Conger said.

Mayor Conger adds that the city needs new police cars, but will buy them from the Missouri Highway Patrol to save money.

“We’re at a 200,000 expenditure, that if we bought new cars from the factory we would be at about 500,000. So, we’re resourceful in what we’re doing. Those cars are on the road 24 hours a day,” Conger explained.

City leaders say the majority of new debt will come from more than $3 million in road resurfacing funds.

“By addressing these deferred maintenance needs, we do have a plan in place and optimism we will be able to reduce additional borrowing in the future,” McKelvey said.

The mayor says the goal is to get the city to a place where we are only taking on debt for big projects, not necessities.

Mayor Conger says there is a long-range plan to get take-home cars for officers, which will extend the life of the vehicle and reduce the gas mileage, saving the city money.