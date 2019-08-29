TWRA holds meetings to discuss major current hunting issues

WEST JACKSON, Tenn. — Hunters are giving officials their input regarding upcoming hunting seasons.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is holding public listening sessions for hunters this month.

The goal of the meetings is for the agency to share information with the public and to receive input regarding hunting seasons, which are set every two years.

While TWRA is not setting hunting regulations again until 2020, the agency says these meetings will allow them to discuss hunting and wildlife related issues face-to-face.

“In the effort we talked about tonight with our chronic wasting disease, we have to have our hunters involved in this effort to help control this disease, and also we want their participation in our season setting cycle,” said Region 1 Wildlife Program Manager Jason Maxedon.

TWRA leaders say they will be presenting major current issues and game harvest trends to hunters in each region of Tennessee.