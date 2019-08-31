Pet of the Week: Leia & Rose

Meet Leia and Rose!

These two Star Wars pups are available for adoption!

Both of these beautiful girls are fully vetted, spayed, microchipped and looking to find a family to call their own!

Leia is a brindle beauty that loves to “play dead” on command. She has a silly personality and loves to make her humans laugh. She is leash trained and kennel trained, as well as house broken. All she needs now is a loving family to spend her time romping and playing with!

Rose is a beautiful blonde with lots of energy. Her goofy personality makes her a favorite among the group, and she’s always up for playtime outside. She is also leash trained, house broken, and kennel trained.

Both of these beautiful girls get along well with other dogs, and they love children! The only thing they need to complete their lives is their very own family!

If you would like to make Leia or Rose a part of your family, please contact STAT (Saving The Animals Together) at 731-313-7828, message them on Facebook or fill out the adoption application form on their website.

You can also contact STAT via social media:

Facebook: Saving the Animals Together

Twitter: STATdawgs

Instagram: savingtheanimalstogether