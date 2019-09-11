National Guard holds wildfire training at Carroll Co. 1,000 Acre Recreational Lake

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Carroll County Thousand Acre Recreational Lake in Huntingdon is normally used for fishing, swimming and the occasional day out on the boat.



Wednesday morning, it became a training location.

“We’re tickled to death to be a party to supporting our military and Tennessee National Guard, and we’re just pleased that they’re here, and it’s a beautiful sight as to what they’re doing today,” Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley said.

According to the mayor, the National Guard was practicing collecting and dispersing water in case of a wildfire.

The National Interagency Fire Center says there were over 300 wildfires in Tennessee last year and nearly 4,000 acres of land burned.

“It’s beneficial to all of us, and we’re just pleased that the Carroll County lake is so beneficial in so many different ways,” Mayor Kelley said.

Mayor Kelley says Thousand Acre Lake is a 50-foot deep, multi-purpose body of water capable of various activities, including military training.