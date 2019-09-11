Week 3 Player of the Week: Ty Simpson

MARTIN, Tenn. — One of the primary reasons Westview is off to a hot 3-0 start to the 2019 high school football season, is because of sophomore quarterback, Ty Simpson.

After a 57-49 win over region opponent McNairy this past week, Simpson has the Charger offense rolling. He recorded over 400 yards passing in the McNairy win, and was responsible for multiple touchdowns through the air and on the ground.

In their first 3 games alone, the Westview offense has posted no less than 45 points in each contest.

They intend to ride that same kind of momentum into this Friday against Obion County. Westview will be looking to start the year 4-0.