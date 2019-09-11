West TN State Fair holds senior citizens, special needs day

JACKSON, Tenn. — Senior citizens and people with special needs enjoyed a morning at the West Tennessee State Fair.

“We wanted to get them to come out and enjoy themselves, to be involved with other people, and get to have a little fun,” Madison-Haywood Developmental Services coach Woodson Long said.

Fair goers enjoyed some exhibits set up specifically for Wednesday’s events.

One service new to the Jackson area helped some seniors get to the fair.

“We have been going out to different assisted living facilities and picking people up and bringing them out here,” PrimeCare Transport marketing director and driver Angie Gray said.

Another service aims to help seniors in different aspects of their life.

“We do various activities with seniors and other people because we are trying to make Jackson and surrounding cities age friendly,” AARP Volunteer Leader Sherion Currie said.

Fair goers also played bingo and won prizes, and enjoyed the fair without sensory triggers like loud music or flashing lights.

They also enjoyed some fair food.

“It’s a good thing to have, showing appreciation for people with disabilities and that they matter,” Long said.

One fair goer shares his favorite part.

“Ferris wheel!” exclaimed Johnny Howell, a client with MHDS.

If you want to ride that Ferris wheel, the carnival opens at 5 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Admission is $5, and wristbands are $15.

To commemorate 9/11, first responders, active military and veterans get free admission with ID.

For more information about the West Tennessee State Fair, visit their full website.