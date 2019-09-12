Educational leaders meet for regional school board meeting

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Educational leaders from across West Tennessee are meeting to discuss issues affecting local school systems.

Every year in September the Tennessee School Boards Association holds meetings across Tennessee to focus on pressing topics in education.

Thursday night that meeting was brought to West Tennessee.

“All of the school boards in the state of Tennessee are members with our association, and we provide services for them to help them in their role as they govern their local school districts,” said Tammy Grissom, executive director of TSBA.

School board members and superintendents were given the opportunity to discuss local issues that will be presented in the 2020 legislative session.

“We want to come out into the districts and hear what they have to say,” said general counsel for TSBA Ben Torres.

A few topics that were discussed include the impact that poverty, opioid usage and single-parent households can have on school districts.

“We not only educate, but we feed kids, we clothes kids. We are hope for so many kids,” Grissom explained.

School board members say they also face difficulties with teacher retention and determining proper disciplinary actions for students.

“It’s not a public school problem,” Grissom said. “It’s a local city council issue, and therefore it’s a state issue.”

The meeting concluded with an awards ceremony recognizing several school board members.

The next TSBA meeting will be Monday at Science High School in northeast Tennessee.