Week 4 Player of the Week: Danya Brooks

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Christian’s Danya Brooks is a key component to the Eagles offense at the wide receiver position, as has been ever since he put on a uniform.

Last Friday in the 32-28 win over Clarksville Academy, Brooks recorded 8 receptions for 176 yards and a touchdown.

He’ll look to put up similar numbers this week when the Eagles face a tough region test in USJ. Kickoff for Friday night at Jackson Christian is scheduled for 7:30.