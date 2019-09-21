Authorities confirm 3 dead in car crash on Highway 70

EAST JACKSON, Tenn. — Saturday evening Jackson police responded to a call about a one vehicle accident on the Highway 70 Bypass near Jackson Careers and Technology school.



Authorities say an adult woman along with two children were inside of the vehicle, and all three people died from the crash.

The names and ages of the people involved have not been released.

“We just ask for the community to be in prayer for the family members during this tragic loss,” said Captain Derick Tisdale with the Jackson Police Department.

Captain Tisdale says as part of the investigation, traffic re-constructionists will recreate the scene to learn what happened.