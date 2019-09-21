Pet of the Week: Star

Say hello to Star!!

STAT has partnered with Hardeman Adoptable Animals in Bolivar to bring you this beautiful boy!

Star has been at Hardeman Adoptable Animals for over a year and is hoping to find his second chance for a happy home. This boy is full of energy and would make a great addition to an active family.

After some fun activities, he’s the perfect snuggle buddy to watch movies with. He has so much love to give, and some lucky person is missing out on all of his personality!

Star is about three years old, affectionate, full of life and loves to visit new places. He is just looking for someone to “choose” him, because for some reason, he seems to keep being overlooked at the shelter.

Star loves every human he meets, and, after proper introductions, STAT believes Star would get along well with other dogs. He’s had several playmates — both male and female — at the shelter, but he has not been around cats at HAA, so he would probably be best suited in a cat-free home, or at the very least, have very slow and supervised interactions with cats.

Star is a very smart boy, and with the right person/family, he will quickly pick up on new commands and manners. He is up to date on all shots, has been neutered, is heartworm negative and on heartworm prevention.

If you would like to make Star a part of your family, call Hardeman Adoptable Animals at 731-234-4421, visit their website or visit their Facebook page.

You can also contact STAT (Saving The Animals Together) at 731-313-7828.