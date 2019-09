Memphis Legends Basketball Weekend 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–FORMER NBA PLAYERS AND PROFESSIONAL PLAYERS CAME TOGETHER TODAY PUT ON A CHARITY BASKETBALL GAME FOR THE FANS OF THE CITY AND TO SHOW LOVE TO THEIR PASSION FOR BASKETBALL. THE MEMPHIS LEGENDS BASKETBALL GAME IN ITS FIRST YEAR OF EXISTANCE HAD SOME BIG NAMES COME OUT AND PLAY. PLAYERS FROM THADDEUS YOUNG, AMARIE STOUDAMIRE, AND BELOVED FORMER GRIZZLY ZACH RANDOLPH WERE IN ATTENDANCE. THE MEMPHIS LEGENDS WEEKEND WAS DECIDATED TO THE LATE LORENZEN WRIGHT WHO WAS KILLED IN 2010.

ITS WASÂ THE ALUNMI OF MEMPHIS STATE GOING AGAISNT PEOPLE WHO ARE FROM MEMPHIS AND PLAYED AT OTHER COLLEGES OR PROFESSIONALLY. PENNY HARDAWAY WAS ALSO GIVEN AN HONOR BY THE TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES FOR HIS WORK AT THE UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS AND THE COMMUNITY.