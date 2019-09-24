Petition to recall school board member reaches signature requirement
JACKSON, Tenn. — A petition to recall a member of the Jackson-Madison County School Board has reached the required number of signatures for a recall election.
The Madison County Election Commission determined during a Tuesday morning meeting that organizers had collected enough signatures to hold a recall election for District 4 school board member Doris Black.
The date for the recall election is set for December 10.
