Petition to recall school board member reaches signature requirement

JACKSON, Tenn. — A petition to recall a member of the Jackson-Madison County School Board has reached the required number of signatures for a recall election.

The Madison County Election Commission determined during a Tuesday morning meeting that organizers had collected enough signatures to hold a recall election for District 4 school board member Doris Black.

The date for the recall election is set for December 10.

