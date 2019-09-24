Week 5 Player of the Week: Braxton Grice

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Lexington’s Braxton Grice received the most votes and was awarded the Week 5 Player of the Week.

In the 33-21 win over North Side, Grice impacted every area of the offensive game, throwing for a pair of touchdowns, while also punching it in to the end zone on the ground.

Grice and the Tigers are now 2-0 in region play, and are playing with confidence as they move forward through the second half of the regular season. They prepare for another tough contest this Friday night when Lexington hosts Crockett County.