SBA and USDA to provide services to help businesses grow

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two agencies are partnering together to help your business thrive.

The U.S. Small Business Administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture have come together to bring services to small business owners in rural areas across the country.

Organizers started their tour in Athens this week, making a stop in Martin before making their way to the Hub City.

Organizers set up at the CO for the day to help business owners in the area.

The Tennessee State Director of the U.S. SBA Latanya Channel shared details about this statewide tour.

“We’re trying to make sure small businesses owners and entrepreneurs know the resources that are available to them, not just in their local community but also statewide,” Channel said.

During the stop in Jackson, the SBA and USDA provided information for many on how they can receive services to assist them with starting, growing and expanding their business.