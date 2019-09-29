Parents informed at JMCSS Parent Summit and Expo

JACKSON, Tenn. — The first annual Jackson Madison County School System Parent Summit and Expo was held at Isaac Lane Elementary School Saturday.

The Parent Summit and Expo was made for parents who want to get a better look at what their kids are learning in school.

Some of the subjects include English as a Second Language, math and sciences.

The event also aimed to give parents a summary of the resources available to them from the county and other organizations.

Door prizes were awarded, and lunch was provided for all attendees.