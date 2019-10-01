Trip to pumpkin patch brings learning, fun for local students

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Kindergartners from Thelma Barker Elementary got to see, first hand, how plants grow.

“We have probably the most educational field trip, we have been told that, of any in the state,” said Rose Donnell, co-owner of Donnell Century Farm. “We emphasize that, but we also add a lot of fun.”

Students learned the role the honey bee plays in the life cycle of the pumpkin.

When the lesson on the honey bee was over, the learning didn’t stop. The students headed out to the rest of the farm to have some more fun.

Teachers say they come every year, and for some students it’s their first time at a pumpkin patch.

“Just to get some background knowledge, before we start our unit on plants,” said Lauren Gatlin, a kindergarten teacher at Thelma Barker. “They’re going to learn all about the life cycle, and pollination and stuff like that that they can apply in the upcoming weeks.”

Students also got to practice their counting and sorting skills and see farm animals up close.

Donnell Century Farm is open to the public every weekend now through November 2.