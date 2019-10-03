Jackson residents gather to discuss healthcare

JACKSON, Tenn. — Doctors, physicians and concerned citizens gathered in Jackson to discuss healthcare.

A public hearing was held at the Jackson-Madison County Library Thursday afternoon, regarding Governor Bill Lee’s Medicaid block grant proposal.

Tennessee is asking for a$ 7.9 billion block grant, which is a lump sum, to fund some of the services offered through TennCare, the state’s medicaid program.

Tennessee is the first state in the nation to ask the Trump administration for a Medicaid block grant waiver.

“It’s going to have a huge impact on my patients, and I want to learn more about it just so I can form a better opinion. There are some things that I’ve heard that very much so concern me and definitely concerns my patients,” said physician Keith Perkins.

There are currently 1.4 million Tennesseans enrolled in TennCare.