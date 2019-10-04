Local health officials raise awareness for SIDS

JACKSON, Tenn. — This October health officials are raising awareness for sudden infant death syndrome.

Officials say infants in Tennessee die every year from sleep-related causes.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, parents should keep loose objects, toys and bedding out of their child’s sleep area.

Mallory Cooke with the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department says parents should remember the ABCs of safe sleep.

“The ABCs of safe sleep: again babies should sleep alone, on their back and in a crib. A lot of these deaths could be prevented,” Cooke said.

Cooke says parents should also avoid smoking during pregnancy to help prevent SIDS.