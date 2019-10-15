Week 8 Player of the Week: Bobby Johnson

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt’s Bobby Johnson earns this week’s Player of the Week honor after helping lead the Vikings to a 34-26 win over Gleason in Week 8.

As a utility player, Johnson finds ways to impact the game from both the running back and receiver position. Friday night he made an immediate impact, giving the Vikings a boost of confidence resulting in their best game of the year.

Johnson serves as one of the primary leaders on the Vikings roster, and he’ll look to lead his team to another big region victory this week when Humboldt hosts South Fulton.