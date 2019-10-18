USJ hosts second annual fall festival

JACKSON, Tenn. — People gathered for fun, friends and fellowship at a local school on Friday.

The University School of Jackson hosted their fall festival on campus Friday evening.

The festival was hosted to help the school raise money for teachers in their lower school.

There were fall-themed games, face painting and even hay rides.

Organizers say the event was a time for the entire school to come together.

“We have the upper school come, and they get community service hours for volunteering, and of course, the lower school comes and plays. The teachers are in the dunk booth having a great time,” said Molly Richardson, a member of the USJ Parents Club.

This is USJ’s second year holding the fall festival.