Community members dance for breast cancer awareness

JACKSON, Tenn. — Members of a local fitness center put on their dancing shoes for a great cause.

The community gathered for a Halloween dance-a-thon at the LIFT Wellness Center in downtown Jackson.

Some of those in attendance dressed up in their favorite costumes.

LIFT group fitness instructor Toni Cathey says the dance supported breast cancer awareness.

“Everybody got to dress up if they wanted to,” Cathey said. “We came to have fun and have a good time. We had the best time. We got a chance to work out, along with having fun at the same time.”

Cathey says everyone from the community is welcome to participate in future dance-a-thons.