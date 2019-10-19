Lane College ends homecoming week with a roar

JACKSON, Tenn. — Music echoed in east Jackson as a local college wrapped up their homecoming festivities Saturday.

Lane College students walked, danced, marched and handed out candy in its 103rd homecoming parade.

The college marching band roared down Lane Avenue in the Lane College Homecoming Parade.

Director of Lane College Alumni Affairs, Braylin Laster, says the parade brings unity within the community.

“It’s about bringing the community together, particularly east Jackson, and bringing everybody together,” Laster said.

The parade also invited local and civic organizations of Lane College to join.

Homecoming festivities were concluded with a game against Kentucky State University at 2 p.m. on Saturday.